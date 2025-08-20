The Marzetti Company $MZTI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marzetti by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Marzetti by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Marzetti Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Marzetti stock opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82. The Marzetti Company has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

