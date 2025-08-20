Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

