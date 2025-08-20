Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Natixis acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

TNL opened at $60.4110 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,998.08. This trade represents a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

