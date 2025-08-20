TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,166 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

