UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after buying an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,972 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,505,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 1,109,669 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.9840 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

