United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,482,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $204,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $26.7080 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

