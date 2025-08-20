US Bancorp DE Has $48,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. $CDXS

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 11,125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Codexis were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Codexis by 109.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 110,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Codexis by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Codexis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.54. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 105.83% and a negative net margin of 113.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.