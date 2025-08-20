US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KMT opened at $21.0350 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

