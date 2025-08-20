VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,455 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.2250 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

