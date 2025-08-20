Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Warby Parker worth $176,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 416,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $26.3470 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $29.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,073 shares of company stock worth $3,265,433. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.