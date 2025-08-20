Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,138,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Adeia worth $186,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adeia alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after buying an additional 874,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adeia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Adeia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,169,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.