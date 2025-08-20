Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $49.59 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $6,003,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.