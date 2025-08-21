365 Shares in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 233,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 91,850 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,056,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 938.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

QGRO stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.