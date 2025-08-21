389,099 Shares in Maplebear Inc. $CART Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 363,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maplebear by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.1%

CART stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

