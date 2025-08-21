501,828 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 501,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.23% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.1890 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

