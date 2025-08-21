763,762 Shares in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 763,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,725,000.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.5%

OPENLANE stock opened at $27.9470 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KAR

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.