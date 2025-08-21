AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day moving average is $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. AeroVironment has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.