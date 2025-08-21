Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamo Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $214.8840 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

