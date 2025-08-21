Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
