Amentum (AMTM) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Amentum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amentum
|$8.39 billion
|-$82.00 million
|61.91
|Amentum Competitors
|$8.30 billion
|$330.08 million
|31.41
Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amentum
|0.41%
|10.90%
|4.18%
|Amentum Competitors
|6.89%
|32.24%
|7.17%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amentum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amentum
|1
|4
|5
|0
|2.40
|Amentum Competitors
|47
|524
|1039
|24
|2.64
Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Amentum
Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
