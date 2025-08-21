Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,025,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,416,000 after purchasing an additional 361,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,989,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 395,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $21,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. UBS Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

