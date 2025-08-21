Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

