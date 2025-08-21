Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $112.21

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.2083.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

