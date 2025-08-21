Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $398.58

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.5833.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,152,408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $410.1880 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

