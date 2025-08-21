Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $15.05

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $10.6480 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

