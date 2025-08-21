Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $71.93

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.9286.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $61.6990 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $60,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Trex by 35,733.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

