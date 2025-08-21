Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $215.00

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $186.2750 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

