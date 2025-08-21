Analyzing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 23.58% 7.48% 1.97% Fluence Energy -0.76% -3.42% -0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.92 28.98 Fluence Energy $2.70 billion 0.50 $22.72 million ($0.21) -35.62

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Fluence Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fluence Energy 3 17 4 0 2.04

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $7.9750, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.