Analyzing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Mexus Gold US”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.19) -8.11 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Found Gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.68%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk and Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Found Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the United Mexican States. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 6500 acres located to the northwest of Caborca, Sonora State; and 90% interest in the Mabel Property covering an area of approximately 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. It also owns mineral rights to Ures Property comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

