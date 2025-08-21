Analyzing Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Capital and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 0.41% 0.16% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirits Capital and Crimson Wine Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71 Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.54 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Spirits Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

