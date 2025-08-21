Andrew Bosworth Sells 5,057 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $3,955,231.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,190.12. The trade was a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META stock opened at $747.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,149,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after acquiring an additional 682,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
