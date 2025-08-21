Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

AAPL stock opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

