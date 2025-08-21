Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 131.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 20.75% 12.26% 2.26% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 29.42% 4.78% 0.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 1.91 $264.64 million $0.91 12.75 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 2.15 $28.75 million $1.54 6.49

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Arbor Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

