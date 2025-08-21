Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $81,306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after purchasing an additional 843,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,212,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,825,000 after buying an additional 727,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.6890 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

