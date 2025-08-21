Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,920,000 shares, adropof33.6% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently,2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of ARBK opened at $0.2811 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.5450.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argo Blockchain to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

