Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,041.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 145,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NYSE APAM opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.66%.

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

