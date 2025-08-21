Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Astrana Health worth $151,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Astrana Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTH opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

