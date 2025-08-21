Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurubis
Aurubis Price Performance
About Aurubis
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurubis
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.