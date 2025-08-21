Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

