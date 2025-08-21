Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $177,951.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at $524,039.20. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,267. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWIN opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

