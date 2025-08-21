Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,938.56. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,417 shares of company stock worth $1,628,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

