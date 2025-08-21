Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,170,000 shares, agrowthof49.3% from the July 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently,4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after purchasing an additional 781,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,317,000 after purchasing an additional 445,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,120,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,737,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,738 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.7%

BBWI stock opened at $29.6150 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

