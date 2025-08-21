Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $173,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,060 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,753,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 266,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,510,132.50. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.