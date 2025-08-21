Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.3470 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

