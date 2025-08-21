Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – August 18th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, and BTCS are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies whose core business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance of cryptocurrencies—such as through crypto miners, exchanges or blockchain developers—without holding tokens directly. They trade on regulated stock exchanges under traditional equity rules, offering a familiar route to participate in the digital-asset market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,845,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608,660. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 40,863,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. 3,166,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.23.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 14,756,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517,520. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $540.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.17. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

