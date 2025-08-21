B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of B&G Foods worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.10.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $4.4150 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.80 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -26.86%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

