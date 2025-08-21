BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 480,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 568,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BioAtla Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

