BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.28% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BitFuFu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Capmk raised BitFuFu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded BitFuFu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

BitFuFu Price Performance

Shares of BitFuFu stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. BitFuFu has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BitFuFu by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BitFuFu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

