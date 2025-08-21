BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 499,426 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 283.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.3950 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.