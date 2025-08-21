Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.43 and last traded at $159.89. Approximately 9,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.61.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $780.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.39 million.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

