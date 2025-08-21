Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,929,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 368,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE EAT opened at $152.2950 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.